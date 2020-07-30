Multiple counties report new deaths in Thursday’s COVID-19 daily update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 461,379 cases reported. That’s 9,956 new cases. There are 454,105 cases involving Florida residents and 5,274 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 6,709 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 252 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 3,357 cases. This includes 3,295 residents and 62 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 104 years-old. 21 people have died from the virus and 125 people have been hospitalized. The two new deaths were a 58-year-old Bay County man and a 68-year-old Bay County man.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,704 cases. This includes 2,677 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 26 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 24 people who have died from the virus. 123 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 1,149 cases. 1,040 of the cases are residents and 109 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths from the virus and 56 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 488 cases. 482 are residents and six are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 34 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 413 cases. There are 404 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 93 years-old. There has been two deaths reported and 10 hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 1,553 cases. There are 1,539 local cases and 14 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 28 deaths and 82 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 278 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 25 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 301 cases. They are 292 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 92 years-old. There has been one death and 19 hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 105 cases. There are 103 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Four people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 356 cases of COVID-19. All 356 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and six people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 14 available adult ICU beds out of the 152 beds reported. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 14 open adult ICU beds in the area. (Agency for Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.