New COVID-19 testing sites set to open in Bay County

More COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Bay County. Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live in Lynn Haven where the first of three will be open today.

The first of three testing sites will open at the Lynn Haven Sports Park Thursday, July 30 starting at 10 a.m. The second will open Monday, August 3 at 7 a.m. at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. The third site will be in Callaway. Those details are still being finalized.

Here is information from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County on the Coronavirus. (FDOH Bay)

The three testing sites will be by-appointment. Each site will test up to 500 people per day for the Coronavirus COVID-19. Results are expected to be returned in 48 hours or less by an online portal or by phone.

As of now, officials say only adults 18 and over can be tested. They say they are working to offer the testing to minors as soon as possible.

Three new COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Bay County. (FDOH Bay)

The hours of operation for each testing site will be: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here is a list of locations to get tested for the Coronavirus in Bay County. (FDOH Bay)

