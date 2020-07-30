Panama City Beach mermaid camp

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation is continuing to offer camps for kids throughout the summer. For this week’s Summertime Learning, we visited one of the most popular camps offered: mermaid camp.

“You get to do so many activities inside, and then you get to go outside and swim with your mermaid tail,” Camper Sydney Sheldon said.

Camp makes a big splash among the kids. It was raining when we visited camp this year, but when the mermaids-in-training do get to go in the water, it’s not just about having fun.

“We really focus on safety. Learning how to swim, turn, float,” Aquatics Director Suzy Turek said.

Mermaids-in-training also have help from an expert.

“I teach them how to do the dolphin kick, the mermaid blow kiss, I just think it’s really fun for them because here you can just go into your own fairy-tale and just have so much fun with it,” Professional Mermaid Heather Gerace said.

Mermaids-in-training also get to show off their arts and crafts during a photo-shoot sporting their mermaid tails.

This was the last mermaid camp for the year, but the Parks and Rec Department plan on having mermaid camp again next summer.

