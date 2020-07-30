Police investigating apparent shooting at Panama City Beach apartments

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Law enforcement is investigating an apparent shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City Beach early Thursday morning.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say the incident happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. at the Cabana West Apartments near Alf Coleman Road. Deputies were unable to comment about whether or not anyone was injured. However, officials did say those involved in the incident are currently being questioned.

Bay County deputies say they believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.