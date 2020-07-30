Popular Panama City Beach fall events will be virtual

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Some big fall events in Panama City Beach will be virtual this year due to the pandemic.

Visit Panama City Beach officials announced both the Pirates of the High Seas and Home for the Holidays, two events that bring thousands of people to the area, will not be in person for safety and health reasons.

Instead, Visit Panama City Beach officials are working on bringing both events online. Plans for both are still in the works and will be released in the coming months.

