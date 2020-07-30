Advertisement

St. Andrews State Park renourishment project

A look from Sky 7 of St. Andrews State Park.
A look from Sky 7 of St. Andrews State Park.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Beach erosion has been an ongoing problem at St. Andrews State Park, but a new project will work to fix it.

During Thursday’s Tourist and Development Council meeting, the board approved a project to help re-nourish the beach. Just over $3 million from the state has been secured to fund the project. It will work on the gulf-front beaches to the west of the jetties within the state park.

”People have been out to the state park and have seen the erosion there has been significant and this is a step forward in the right direction to help the state park get some sand on the beach there,” Executive Director for the Bay County Tourist Development Council Dan Rowe said.

The project should start by the end of the year and take several months to complete.

