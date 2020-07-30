Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s a quiet start early this morning on satellite and radar with partly clear skies. However, a few stray showers or storms will bubble up after sunrise across the panhandle. They’ll be largely hit or miss, and short-lived today, with a much better looking afternoon ahead as well!

Otherwise, we’re waking up warm and humid largely near 80 on the coast to the mid 70s inland. That’s where you may catch some patchy dense fog to start the day. It won’t last long, however, as we warm up this morning the inland fog will lift into a little bit of cloud cover.

Meanwhile, south of I-10 and down toward the coast, the morning warmth will give us enough lift for a round of scattered, quick hitting, showers or rumbles of thunder. Our rain chances today only stick around from the morning to the midday, roughly 9am through 1pm. If you happen to catch a scattered storm during that time frame it’ll only last roughly a half hour. Then you’re done for the day with rain and on to some sunshine and heat with highs in the upper 80s near 90° on the coast to some low 90s inland.

We’ll keep a much quieter pattern into the weekend with respect to rain chances. But the heat cranks up with highs on the coast reaching the low 90s to mid 90s inland and a feels like temperature easily in the triple digits, 100 to 108°. But by the weekend we’ll be watching another potential threat to Florida. However, that threat may be more so for South and Eastern Florida, or for those along the Atlantic Coast.

Tropical Storm Isaias was named last night. Approaching the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola today, Isaias will weaken some and it’ll be important to see how the center of circulation navigates through the island for potential changes in the long term track. While we’ll still see it negotiate a tough trek through the Caribbean Islands today and tomorrow with harsh conditions likely to keep it at tropical storm strength, it may show some strengthening north of Cuba and around the Bahamas as it approaches South Florida by Saturday. The good news is this system will round the Bermuda High and is looking more likely to re-curve up the Florida Atlantic Coast this weekend. Let’s continue to monitor this systems progress over the next couple days.

For today, partly sunny skies with a morning or midday quick-hitting scattered shower. Otherwise, hot and humid with highs near 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast has us running drier and hotter into the weekend while we monitor the Tropics and Isaias’s track.

