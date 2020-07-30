Advertisement

Tropical Storm Isaias heads for Hispaniola with heavy rain

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday. Its path could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday. Its path could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Gray News) - Heavy rains are drenching the eastern Caribbean as newly formed Tropical Storm Isaias passes south of Puerto Rico and heads for Hispaniola carrying the threat of flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is expected to cross the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday while following a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

Multiple power outages have been reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers without electricity.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) late Wednesday. It is the earliest “I-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect across the Caribbean to include the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, the southern and northern coastlines of the Dominican Republic, the north coast of Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern and central Bahamas.

The NHC is encouraging officials in Cuba and the Florida peninsula to monitor Isaias’ progress.

