Vernon Middle, High Schools principal designs machine to help sanitize schools

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keeping students and staff safe is at the top of everyone’s list when they return to school. With the help of a colleague, Vernon Middle and High School Principal Brian Riviere came up with an idea to help.

“Basically, what it is, is a pressurized system that allows you to mist or spray any type of solution, disinfectant,” he said.

It’s a simple design made up of only an air compressor, a hose reel, and a sprayer. The process only takes a few minutes and there are no by-products left behind from normal wiping.

“Anything that can go into solution goes into the canister on top of the spray gun, and then the compressed air from the compressor turns into a fine mist that once it settles on any surface, is guaranteed with the product we’re using to kill human corona,” Riviere said.

School officials know this is not a cure for the virus, but instead an extra step in sanitizing the school. Their goal is to go into every learning space in the school, and spray those areas every day.

The design has been popular and shared with individuals from Louisiana to Key West, and of course, being implemented at many Washington County schools.

“I built one for our school, showed it to our superintendent Mr. Joseph Taylor, and he immediately asked me to build a second one for our sister school in Chipley, and then also funded the construction of one for every school,” Riviere said.

Riviere hopes that adding another layer of sanitization can help protect families when students and staff return to their homes at the end of the school day.

