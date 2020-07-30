Welding facility ground breaking in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The ground has been broken, making way for the next steps for a welding facility at Franklin County High School.

Franklin County school leaders, Superintendent Traci Yoder, School Board Member Carl Whaley, State Representative Jason Shoaf, and crews from Culpepper Construction started their Thursday morning with shovels in hand at the school.

Thursday morning, school leaders and more gathered at Franklin County High School to break ground on a new welding facility. (Traci Yoder)

The new welding facility has been paid for with Triumph Gulf Coast money and is only phase one of construction for Franklin County Schools. Yoder says phases two and three will be a bus barn with diesel mechanic program and retrofitting a gym in the district to become a CDL program. She also says the school board would like to work with Lively Technical College to offer additional post-secondary and adult education classes at night.

“We are working to create a highly qualified, certificated, diversified workforce in Northwest Florida,” Yoder said. “Franklin County may be small, but we are working to give our students and families big opportunities for college and career opportunities.”

The welding facility is just phase one of a three phase plan for technical skill teachings in Franklin County. (Traci Yoder)

