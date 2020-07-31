Advertisement

City of Lynn Haven to host weekly farmer’s market

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

The City of Lynn Haven began its eight-week farmer's market last week. Jordan McCool was live with more on what visitors can expect this weekend.

The farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, August 1 at Sharon Sheffield Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continue once a week on alternating Thursdays and Saturdays until September 12. There will be a variety of produce, crafts, and other artisan goods. All attendees will be asked to continue following good social distancing practices and are encouraged to wear a mask.

The city of Lynn Haven will host an 8-week farmer's market.
The city of Lynn Haven will host an 8-week farmer's market.(WJHG)

Local businesses are encouraged to submit an application to participate. The vendor fee is $25.00 per vendor per date. Vendor applications are available on the city’s website.

For more information on the 2020 Lynn Haven Farmer’s Market, watch Jordan’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Lynn Haven to host farmer's market Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The City of Lynn Haven began its eight-week farmer's market last week. Jordan McCool was live with more on what visitors can expect this weekend.

News

Several organizations and others joined in on a virtual meeting to address racism in the community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Some local organizations are inviting locals out to tell their personal stories about racism and how they believe these testimonials can help.

News

Local organizations team up for school supply giveaway in Bay County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Access Granted has teamed up with Operation Big BookBag, the Gulf Coast Youth Football Association, DJ Big Boi, and more to distribute back-to-school essentials.

Latest News

News

Life Management Center looking to hire more mental health professionals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The center is hosting a job fair Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location on 15th Street in Panama City.

News

Manager and cook at the Lynn Haven Waffle House save the life of a local man

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
They're known for waffles, hashbrowns, grits, and southern hospitality. Now the Lynn Haven Waffle House can add life-saving skills to the menu.

News

Washington County School District giving students free school supplies this school year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Washington County school district supplying school supplies for all students for the 2020/2021 school year.

News

Fort Walton Beach man arrested for 2019 sexual assault case

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A man has been arrested in connection to a 2019 sexual assault case in Destin.

News

Vernon Principal Builds Sanitizing Machine

Updated: 15 hours ago
Vernon's middle and high school principal built a machine to help clean the school and keep students healthy.

News

Washington County Providing School Supplies for Students

Updated: 15 hours ago
The school district wants to help relieve families of some expenses and is asking for donations.