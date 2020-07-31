City of Lynn Haven to host weekly farmer’s market

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

The City of Lynn Haven began its eight-week farmer's market last week. Jordan McCool was live with more on what visitors can expect this weekend.

The farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, August 1 at Sharon Sheffield Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continue once a week on alternating Thursdays and Saturdays until September 12. There will be a variety of produce, crafts, and other artisan goods. All attendees will be asked to continue following good social distancing practices and are encouraged to wear a mask.

Local businesses are encouraged to submit an application to participate. The vendor fee is $25.00 per vendor per date. Vendor applications are available on the city’s website.

For more information on the 2020 Lynn Haven Farmer’s Market, watch Jordan’s full interview.

