Fort Walton Beach man arrested for 2019 sexual assault case

Alesi Castillo was arrested in connection to a sexual assault case in Destin that happened in August 2019.
Alesi Castillo was arrested in connection to a sexual assault case in Destin that happened in August 2019.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - An arrest has been made in connection to a sexual assault case that occurred in Destin last August.

Alesi Castillo, 31, has been charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm and sexual assault with force.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say the victim met Castillo, who they claim went under the name “Michael,” at a kiosk at 10 Harbor Boulevard in Destin. Castillo allegedly gave her alcoholic slushies unbeknownst to her and tried to walk her back to her hotel. Deputies said that on the walk back, he asked her for sex, and when she declined, he began to assault her. He put her in a headlock and left her with a bloody nose and a bruised forehead.

The victim allegedly bit and scratched Castillo to break free, then fled the scene.

She picked Castillo out of a photo line-up and he denied the accusation. Investigators say they found scratches and other condemning evidence on his body.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

