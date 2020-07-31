Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Friday morning everyone! & TGIF!

It’s a much quieter morning on satellite and radar this morning with mainly clear skies. Beautiful sunshine returns today, with little to no rain chance ahead!

We’re still off to a warm and humid start, especially down along the beaches near 80 this morning to the mid 70s inland. Like yesterday, with the lack of rain and more sun, expect a hotter day ahead today. Highs today will top out near 90 on the coast to the low to mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity, we’ll have feels like temperatures in the low triple digits.

That heat and humidity will be enough to develop some fair weather cumulus clouds, or some low puffy clouds. However, with high pressure in the Northeastern Gulf, we won’t be able to create enough lift to get more than a couple stray showers this afternoon. Rain chances away from the coast are less than 20%, and only 10% for the beaches. This will be the going trend into the upcoming weekend, summery heat and low rain chances!

Our attention still should be on the Tropics this weekend, even though it appears as though we won’t feel any affects from Isaias. Isaias has reached hurricane strength with 80mph winds this morning and it’s forecast to strengthen a bit more now that it successfully navigated the mountainous island of Hispaniola with little troubles.

It’s west northwesterly movement is occurring at the base of the Bermuda Ridge. This will continue to take Isaias into the Bahamas heading into the weekend, or just off the East Coast of Florida as the system rounds the western edge of the weakening Bermuda High and heads for a possible landfall after the Bahamas in the Carolina’s.

Again, no impacts expected across NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a less than 20% chance for a stray shower. Highs today reach the 90s with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running with big-time summery heat and low rain chances into the weekend.

