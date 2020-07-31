Advertisement

Gulf Power crews head east to help after Hurricane Isaias

Gulf Power crews leaving to help restoration efforts before Hurricane Isaias makes landfall. Pensacola, Florida on July 31, 2019.
Gulf Power crews leaving to help restoration efforts before Hurricane Isaias makes landfall. Pensacola, Florida on July 31, 2019.(Mark Telhiard | Gulf Power)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Ahead of Hurricane Isaias possibly hitting part of south Florida, Gulf Power is sending crews to help restore power.

Officials with the company say 70 Gulf Power lineworkers and support personnel are headed east before the storm hits so they can be ready to help as soon as the storm has passed.

“We understand how difficult it is, especially during these unprecedented times, to be without power, and what a critical role electricity plays to provide comfort for those at home and to help communities get back up and running,” Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power, said. “We will take all necessary measures to keep our crews safe and well as they work to restore power, as well as the communities that we will be working in. We stand ready to assist our FPL family in any way possible.”

The crews will follow COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures, and wearing masks where appropriate.

Gulf Power also says it has released about 120 contractors who can help remove debris and restore power.

