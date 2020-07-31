Advertisement

Life Management Center looking to hire more mental health professionals

The Life Management Center is looking to hire more mental health providers.
The Life Management Center is looking to hire more mental health providers.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Life Management Center is looking to hire more mental health providers.

The center is hosting a job fair Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location on 15th Street in Panama City. Organizers ask that you bring a mask and your resume. They say attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

For questions, call 850-522-4485 ext 1153 or visit their website here.

