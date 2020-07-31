Life Management Center looking to hire more mental health professionals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Life Management Center is looking to hire more mental health providers.

The center is hosting a job fair Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location on 15th Street in Panama City. Organizers ask that you bring a mask and your resume. They say attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

For questions, call 850-522-4485 ext 1153 or visit their website here.

