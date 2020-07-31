Local organizations team up for school supply giveaway in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Multiple organizations are teaming up for a school supply giveaway this weekend in Bay County.

Access Granted has teamed up with Operation Big BookBag, the Gulf Coast Youth Football Association, DJ Big Boi, and more to distribute back-to-school essentials like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, hand sanitizer, masks, and even electronics.

The event will be Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City. Organizers say it is a drive-through service with contact-free pick-up. Masks will be required.

Organizers say the supplies will be treated with disinfectant prior to being given away.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.