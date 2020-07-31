New deaths, hospitalizations reported in COVID-19 daily update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 470,386 cases reported. That’s 9,007 new cases. There are 465,030 cases involving Florida residents and 5,356 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 6,966 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 257 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 3,475 cases. This includes 3,413 residents and 62 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 104 years-old. 21 people have died from the virus and 136 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday, 79 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,765 cases. This includes 2,737 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 27 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 28 people who have died from the virus. 130 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday, 52 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,205 cases. 1,096 of the cases are residents and 109 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths from the virus and 58 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday, 12 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 495 cases. 487 are residents and eight are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 36 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday, 6 people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 422 cases. There are 413 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There has been two deaths reported and 10 hospitalizations. As of Friday, 1 person is in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,566 cases. There are 1,552 local cases and 14 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 31 deaths and 84 people have been reported hospitalized. As of Friday, 17 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 281 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 25 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 336 cases. They are 327 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 92 years-old. There has been one death and 24 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday, 4 people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 108 cases. There are 106 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Four people have been hospitalized. As of Friday, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 370 cases of COVID-19. All 370 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and six people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:16 a.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 25 available adult ICU beds out of the 160 beds reported. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

As of Friday, there of 25 open adult ICU beds in our area. (Agency of Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.