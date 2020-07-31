New NBH coach striking patient tone with team as they work through uncertainty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Talk about a very strange way to begin your tenure with a new team!

Over at North Bay Haven, Erika Chateau is succeeding head coach Fred Corbin who had a rather successful two year run with the Lady Buc's, winning 40 of 52 matches.

Coach Chateau taking the job in February, so when you crunch the numbers, so to speak, well she didn't have much time to try and put her stamp on things before the shutdown!

"Instead of meeting everyone firsthand, we started meeting everyone virtually." coach Chateau told us during practice Thursday night. "Started doing online virtual workouts. The girls were used to coming in and working in the gym but we decided just because of the COVID and the precautions associated with that we would start doing things virtually. And so also things have started to smooth out, where we're able to do conditioning inside, so things are starting to feel

more normal for the girls."

And no doubt more normal for the coach as he looks to put in her system, get her players acclimated to her style of coaching.

This week was originally set to be the first week of official fall practice, however the FHSAA pushing volleyball and all fall sports back to no earlier than August 24th. The coach says there isn't anything she and her team can do about that, so the coach says the best course of action is patience.

"It's really hard for me to have a strong opinion whether, what decision should be made." says the coach. "I do understand and can relate with the fact that they want to get more facts and listen to health care providers. As well as just gather data to help make a smart decision. I know we're all a little bit antsy because a decision hasn't been made yet. So we're patiently waiting for a little bit more guidance. But until then we're just going to keep on working with what we have."

North Bay Haven’s first game was scheduled to be August 25th against Bay, that certainly won’t happen, and who knows when the new coach might hit the court for a regular season match with her new team.

