Officer injured, 2 others wounded in Florida shooting spree

(AP) - A Florida man is in police custody after he went on a 40-minute shooting spree on a Tampa highway and city streets.

Authorities say he fired on at least 11 people, wounding two adults, and injured a police officer when he shot into his squad vehicle.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

The Tampa Police Department started getting reports of someone shooting from a moving car on Interstate 275 on Thursday evening.

A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over.

Authorities say the gunman got out of his car and fired on the officer’s squad car.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.