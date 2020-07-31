Advertisement

Several organizations and others joined in on a virtual meeting to address racism in the community

By Jarell Baker
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

FSU-PC, the LEAD Coalition, Bay Arts Alliance, and others are encouraging the community to share personal experiences of racism and why they believe it can help.

Some local organizations are inviting locals out to tell their personal stories about racism and how they believe these testimonials can help.

“This is not a time to lecture it’s a time to listen. I think that’s the best way we can come together to solve issues and problems,” said Bay County Resident Braden Friday.

Several organizations, locals, and community leaders joined in on a virtual meeting called Hurt: Personal Stories of Pain to share stories and help pave the way for the unity of races in Panama City.

“We have to make a conscious intentional effort to judge based on the relationship we have with them, and not based on these other aspects,” said Bay County Resident Damion Dunlap.

“There’s been a history of racial tension,” FSU-PC Professor Robert Cvornyek said. “The extent we need to open that up to take a look at ourselves and our brothers and sisters and move forward in the process of correcting those errors and problems and healing, Panama City definitely needs to do that.”

During the meeting people were split into breakout groups to talk about systemic racism, white privilege, reverse-discrimination and other race-related topics.

“You could have bias, you could be prejudice but not reverse discrimination,” said Bay County Resident Carolynn Zonia.

“Some feel as though a certain group has had an advantage while they perceive they may be disadvantaged, then that reality of reverse discrimination is very real,” said Panama City Resident Irvin Clark.

Many also shared stories about how racism affected their lives and how our community can grow and be better than before.

“All of this will have a purpose. We are going to be looking for ways in which we can provide a sense of racial justice in the community,” said Cvornyek.

Event organizers say they plan to hold several more discussions like this to help bring the community closer together.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Local organizations team up for school supply giveaway in Bay County

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Access Granted has teamed up with Operation Big BookBag, the Gulf Coast Youth Football Association, DJ Big Boi, and more to distribute back-to-school essentials.

News

Life Management Center looking to hire more mental health professionals

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The center is hosting a job fair Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location on 15th Street in Panama City.

News

Manager and cook at the Lynn Haven Waffle House save the life of a local man

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
They're known for waffles, hashbrowns, grits, and southern hospitality. Now the Lynn Haven Waffle House can add life-saving skills to the menu.

Latest News

News

Washington County School District giving students free school supplies this school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Washington County school district supplying school supplies for all students for the 2020/2021 school year.

News

Fort Walton Beach man arrested for 2019 sexual assault case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A man has been arrested in connection to a 2019 sexual assault case in Destin.

News

Vernon Principal Builds Sanitizing Machine

Updated: 10 hours ago
Vernon's middle and high school principal built a machine to help clean the school and keep students healthy.

News

Washington County Providing School Supplies for Students

Updated: 10 hours ago
The school district wants to help relieve families of some expenses and is asking for donations.

News

New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Bay County

Updated: 10 hours ago
Three new testing sites are opening up in Bay County and can test up to 500 people a day.

News

Cops N Coffee

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Panama City Police Department is hosting Cops N Coffee events to help strengthen ties with the community.