U.S. Surgeon General offers prescription for Florida’s COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Florida continues to shatter grim records in the COVID-19 pandemic. A reported 257 residents died on Thursday in connection to the virus, breaking a single-day record for four days in a row this week. And so far, this vicious disease is linked to 6,843 total deaths in Florida. Results are updated here daily by the Florida Department of Health.

As leaders in DC – and Tallahassee – hope to get a handle on this crisis, America’s Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, sits down with Alana Austin to talk about his prognosis for the country. You can watch the full interview below with Adams:

“We can turn this thing around in a few weeks to a few months if we all do our part,” said Adams.

Adams – a key member of the White House coronavirus task force – prescribes the three Ws: wear a face covering, watch your distance, and wash your hands.

“We need to help people understand this is not an inconvenience, but it is a tool that allows us get to where we need to be,” said Adams.

Florida is currently one of the top hotspots for COVID-19 in the US. Recently, Adams visited Miami – one of the hardest-hit places in the country – along with a special federal team deployed to communities battling rampant infections.

“They’re called craft teams – helping these different places think through the steps that they should take to help lower spread,” explained Adams.

Adams says local and state leaders in hot spots should consider mask mandates and restricting crowd sizes.

Democrats like Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are critical of the Trump administration and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, saying they mismanaged this crisis, worsening the blow of the virus.

“So between what’s happening in DC and what’s happening in Florida, there’s no one in charge,” said Fried.

Fried says Florida went into lock-downs too late, and re-opened too early.

“The reality is we’re seeing upticks throughout the entire state,” said Fried.

Adams says half of COVID-19 cases may be spread by people with no symptoms, reinforcing the importance of public health guidelines, even for younger Americans who account for recent upticks.

We reached out to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press team multiple times for comment on this story but have not received a response as of yet. We will update this story if the office provides a response.

