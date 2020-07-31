Advertisement

Washington County School District giving students free school supplies this school year

The Washington County School District will be giving students free school supplies this school year.
By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Washington County School District will provide students with most of the school supplies they need for the 2020/2021 school year.

With today’s average cost of supplies being $125 per student, the district leaders believed this would take the burden off parents and allow them to spend their money on family needs like groceries, utilities, and rent.

Since normal supply drives have been canceled this year, school officials say this was the next best thing and are asking for any donations they can get.

Vernon High School Assistant Principle, Dr. Charles Peterson, said, “We are asking everybody that, if they can, to contact the district office and they’ll let them know what to bring so we can get it out to them. Right now, we are just happy to be back here, back in it, and excited for the kids. We’re ready for ya.”

These supplies will be available for any student in any grade in Washington County.

