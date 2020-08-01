Advertisement

Deadline to request mail-in ballot approaches

Votes have until August 8th to obtain a mail-in ballot for the upcoming Primary Election.
By Olivia Michael
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The clock is ticking to submit your mail-in ballot.

With Primary Election Day coming up on August 18, many might be considering sending their ballots by mail. If so, the deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is August 8 and it must be submitted by 7:00 p.m. on August 18.

You can pick up a ballot at the supervisor of elections office in the Bay County Government Center. However, there will still be several in-person supersite voting locations around Bay County opening August 8.

”We won’t be visiting and chitchatting. It’ll be very serious, very prompt where people will be brought in, checked in, get your ballot, get your sanitized stylist, get your ballot pen that’s sanitized, go to the voting booth and then return those tools back so that we can re-sanitize those items,” said Bay County’s supervisor of elections, Mark Andersen.

He said the office has received several ballots signed by the wrong person so if you and a family member are submitting ballots together, make sure to check the printed name on the ballot before signing it.

