Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

As of Saturday, health officials report 179 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.(AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report will now separate case line data in a separate PDF. Both reports will continue to be updated daily. The case line data report is available here.

Test results for more than 100,500 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Friday, July 31. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

  • 9,642 new positive COVID-19 cases (9,591 Florida residents and 51 non-Florida residents)
  • 179 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On July 31, 11.08 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 480,028 Florida cases*** with 7,022 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since July 31, the death of one hundred seventy-four Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Dade, Desoto, Duval, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jackson, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Volusia and Wakulla counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

  • The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here
  • The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.
  • To date, 3,024 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died. 

The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information can also be found here.

