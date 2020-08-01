Advertisement

Health officials announce 147 additional COVID-19 cases in Bay County

Bay County’s total case count is at 3,620.
Bay County’s total case count is at 3,620.(AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Panama City, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) received confirmation of 147 additional cases of COVID-19 with 352 negative test results and a 29.5 percent positive for July 31. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration as of 10 a.m. today there are 80 persons in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19. The age range for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 for July 31 is 0-4 years (1), 5-14 years (4), 15-24 years (15), 25-34 (29), 35-44 (27), 45-54 (26), 55-64 (25), 65-74 (12), 75-84 (6), 85+ (1), and unknown (1).

Bay County’s total case count is at 3,620 including 3,558 residents and 62 non-residents. Twenty-one Bay County residents have died from COVID-19. There has been one death associated with a long-term care facility. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 16 percent. Of the 22,971 tests processed, 19,319 tests are negative.

Cities of Bay County cases based on patient’s ZIP Code: Panama City (2,480), Panama City Beach (450), Lynn Haven (396), Youngstown (65), Southport (56), Fountain (37), Missing (26), Callaway (17), Mexico Beach (10), Tyndall Air Force Base (8), Parker (4), Vernon (3), Inlet Beach (2), Bayou George (1), Seacrest (1), and Watersound (1).

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: 50 minutes ago
As of Saturday, health officials report 179 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Protest in front of Bay Medical

Updated: 15 hours ago
A protest Friday night outside Bay Medical.

News

Deadline to Request Mail-In Ballot Coming Up

Updated: 16 hours ago
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the August primaries is August 8.

Latest News

News

Protest At Bay Medical For Jacob Chapman

Updated: 16 hours ago
Family and others gathered in front of Bay Medical Friday to protest the hospital's treatment of Jacob Chapman.

News

Local bars decide whether or not to make changes during the pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears tweeted about his intent to set up meetings throughout the state to discuss reopening plans for bars and breweries.

News

Walton County hurricane preparations include plans for social distancing

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Hurricane season is underway, and while a storm is not heading our way, Walton County emergency management officials are getting ready anyway.

News

Deadline to request mail-in ballot approaches

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Primary Election Day is coming up. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is August 8 and it must be submitted by 7:00 p.m. on August 18.

News

Filling Bay County Commission’s vacant seat

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
It's been about five weeks since former Bay County commissioner Keith Baker resigned following his FBI arrest. Now the governor must decide how to fill the vacancy, but local officials say they have not received word yet on what's next.

News

Walton County Hurricane Plans

Updated: 20 hours ago
While there isn't a hurricane coming our way, it is hurricane season. Walton County has had to make adjustments to its emergency plan due to COVID-19.