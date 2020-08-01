Advertisement

Protest in front of Bay Medical

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Several dozen people gathered outside Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Friday night to protest the treatment of Jacob Chapman.

Chapman’s family claims the hospital gave them misinformation, and then none at all.

They say he entered the hospital on Wednesday and was declared dead after he arrived, but seven hours later officials with the hospital told the family they were wrong and Chapman was in fact alive.

Since then, family members say they have struggled to get in contact with officials at the hospital or to visit Chapman to check on his condition.

The family believes Bay Medical is not treating Chapman with the best care.

“We are just not at all happy with the care he received here. There has been no compassion, no empathy, and the trust is really gone,” said Haley Thompson, Chapman’s cousin.

A spokesperson for Ascension Sacred Heart Bay said under HIPAA laws they are not allowed to speak about an individual patient’s care and could not provide a comment at the time of publish.

