Students get free supplies ahead of the new school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A back-to-school supplies giveaway gave more than 200 students in Bay County a head start on the upcoming school year.

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. Saturday and within an hour, all of the supplies had been distributed.

Organizer Ashley Henderson said an event like this is important because many students' families are still struggling from Hurricane Michael, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So these students, even if they’re doing online or whether they’re doing the brick-and-mortar school, they’re still going to need these school supplies because a lot of families might not be able to afford them or they might just need a helping hand, and that’s what we’re here for, to help people, to give them that extra support they need in order to be good for the school year,” Henderson said.

Henderson said she is still taking donations of tablets and laptops to give to students.

You can help by contacting Henderson at access.granted.rva@gmail.com or on Facebook facebook.com/accessgrantedtm.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.