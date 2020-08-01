Advertisement

Students get free supplies ahead of the new school year

A back to school supplies giveaway gave more than 200 students in Bay County a head start on the upcoming school year.
A back to school supplies giveaway gave more than 200 students in Bay County a head start on the upcoming school year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A back-to-school supplies giveaway gave more than 200 students in Bay County a head start on the upcoming school year.

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. Saturday and within an hour, all of the supplies had been distributed.

Organizer Ashley Henderson said an event like this is important because many students' families are still struggling from Hurricane Michael, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So these students, even if they’re doing online or whether they’re doing the brick-and-mortar school, they’re still going to need these school supplies because a lot of families might not be able to afford them or they might just need a helping hand, and that’s what we’re here for, to help people, to give them that extra support they need in order to be good for the school year,” Henderson said.

Henderson said she is still taking donations of tablets and laptops to give to students.

You can help by contacting Henderson at access.granted.rva@gmail.com or on Facebook facebook.com/accessgrantedtm.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two arrested in Springfield drug bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
During the search, officials say investigators discovered a .40 caliber pistol, 140 grams of Marijuana, more than 200 Oxycodone tablets, and more than $12,000.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of Saturday, health officials report 179 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

News

Health officials announce 147 additional COVID-19 cases in Bay County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bay County’s total case count is at 3,620.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 5 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Latest News

News

Protest in front of Bay Medical

Updated: 18 hours ago
A protest Friday night outside Bay Medical.

News

Deadline to Request Mail-In Ballot Coming Up

Updated: 19 hours ago
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the August primaries is August 8.

News

Protest At Bay Medical For Jacob Chapman

Updated: 19 hours ago
Family and others gathered in front of Bay Medical Friday to protest the hospital's treatment of Jacob Chapman.

News

Local bars decide whether or not to make changes during the pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears tweeted about his intent to set up meetings throughout the state to discuss reopening plans for bars and breweries.

News

Walton County hurricane preparations include plans for social distancing

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Hurricane season is underway, and while a storm is not heading our way, Walton County emergency management officials are getting ready anyway.

News

Deadline to request mail-in ballot approaches

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Primary Election Day is coming up. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is August 8 and it must be submitted by 7:00 p.m. on August 18.