Two arrested in Springfield drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Springfield police officials say two men were arrested for selling illegal substances, among other charges.

Officials say in a joint investigation with the Panama City Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at 711 Helen Avenue in Springfield after learning the occupants were selling illegal substances.

During the search, officials say investigators discovered a .40 caliber pistol, 140 grams of Marijuana, more than 200 Oxycodone tablets, and more than $12,000.

Diaz Carmello Washington was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and violation of probation.

Justice Kennedy was charged with possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of a controlled substance and child abuse.

Officials ask anyone with information about the residence to contact the Springfield Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-tips (8477).

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.