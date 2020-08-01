Advertisement

Two arrested in Springfield drug bust

During the search, officials say investigators discovered a .40 caliber pistol, 140 grams of Marijuana, more than 200 Oxycodone tablets, and more than $12,000.
During the search, officials say investigators discovered a .40 caliber pistol, 140 grams of Marijuana, more than 200 Oxycodone tablets, and more than $12,000.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Springfield police officials say two men were arrested for selling illegal substances, among other charges.

Officials say in a joint investigation with the Panama City Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at 711 Helen Avenue in Springfield after learning the occupants were selling illegal substances.

During the search, officials say investigators discovered a .40 caliber pistol, 140 grams of Marijuana, more than 200 Oxycodone tablets, and more than $12,000.

Diaz Carmello Washington was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and violation of probation.

Justice Kennedy was charged with possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in Oxycodone, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of a controlled substance and child abuse.

Officials ask anyone with information about the residence to contact the Springfield Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-tips (8477).

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students get free supplies ahead of the new school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Organizer Ashley Henderson said an event like this is important because many students' families are still struggling from Hurricane Michael, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of Saturday, health officials report 179 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

News

Health officials announce 147 additional COVID-19 cases in Bay County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bay County’s total case count is at 3,620.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 5 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Latest News

News

Protest in front of Bay Medical

Updated: 18 hours ago
A protest Friday night outside Bay Medical.

News

Deadline to Request Mail-In Ballot Coming Up

Updated: 19 hours ago
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the August primaries is August 8.

News

Protest At Bay Medical For Jacob Chapman

Updated: 19 hours ago
Family and others gathered in front of Bay Medical Friday to protest the hospital's treatment of Jacob Chapman.

News

Local bars decide whether or not to make changes during the pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears tweeted about his intent to set up meetings throughout the state to discuss reopening plans for bars and breweries.

News

Walton County hurricane preparations include plans for social distancing

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Hurricane season is underway, and while a storm is not heading our way, Walton County emergency management officials are getting ready anyway.

News

Deadline to request mail-in ballot approaches

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Primary Election Day is coming up. The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is August 8 and it must be submitted by 7:00 p.m. on August 18.