Health officials announce 56 additional COVID-19 cases in Bay County

Bay County’s total case count is at 3,673.
Bay County's total case count is at 3,673.
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Press Release) -

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) received confirmation of 56 additional resident cases of COVID-19 with 344 negative test results with 14 percent positive for August 1. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration as of 10 a.m. today there are 81 persons in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19. The age range for Bay County residents testing positive for COVID-19 for July 27 is 0-4 years (0), 5-14 years (1), 15-24 years (8), 25-34 (6), 35-44 (11), 45-54 (12), 55-64 (6), 65-74 (6), 75-84 (6), and 85+ (0).

Bay County’s total case count is at 3,673 including 3,611 residents and 62 non-residents. Twenty-one Bay County residents have died from COVID-19. There has been one death associated with a long-term care facility. Bay County’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 16 percent. Of the 23,300 tests processed, 19,592 tests are negative.

Cities of Bay County cases based on patient’s ZIP Code: Panama City (2,515), Panama City Beach (460), Lynn Haven (402), Southport (57), Youngstown (65), Fountain (38), Missing (26), Callaway (18), Mexico Beach (10), Tyndall Air Force Base (8), Inlet Beach (2), Parker (4), Vernon (3), Bayou George (1), Seacrest (1), and Watersound (1).

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.

