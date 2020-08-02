Advertisement

Nick Nelson makes his Major League Baseball debut

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Rutherford and Gulf Coast baseball alum, Nick Nelson, made his debut for the Yankees Saturday night at the top of the fifth.

Nelson played three innings against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. He allowed no runs and no hits and had four strikeouts.

The Yankees finished out the night on top 5-2 bringing them to 6-1.

