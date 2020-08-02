Advertisement

Preparing your pets for hurricane evacuations

Pets will also need plenty of food and water, copies of medical records, and extra medicine.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Another plan you’ll want to have ready in the event of a hurricane evacuation is what to do with your furry family members.

The primary and secondary evacuation shelters in Walton County do allow for dogs and cats.

Alaqua Animal Refuge founder Laurie Hood helped with recovery efforts in Port St. Joe after Hurricane Michael, and she said one of the most important things to remember is a crate.

Most shelters require that you keep your pet in a crate.

Hood also said this keeps the pet from getting lost during the storm.

She also stressed the importance of not leaving your pet behind when you evacuate.

"Never leave your pet behind, it's never a good idea, even if you think you'll only be gone for a day, so many things can happen, there's always the chance that you will not make it back and there's always the chance that your animal will perish if you leave it behind so never, never leave your pet behind," said Hood.

Pets will also need plenty of food and water, copies of medical records, and extra medicine.

They should also be microchipped and have tags.

