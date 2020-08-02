Advertisement

Pro Soccer Consulting gets combine underway at the PCB Sports Complex

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -A Pro Soccer Consulting (PSC) combine got underway Saturday morning. Players from all over the country and even South America have traveled to Panama City Beach to show what they've got for coaches and scouts from pro teams. According to PSC director, Tom Taylor, there are around 15 events just like this held all over the country.

“Obviously a fantastic new venue, which helps things. It’s been nice and smooth. Today is the first day just getting to know everyone. They’ve never played together before, so it’s not easy for the players. It’s difficult for the staff, but day by day, it gets a little bit better. It’s been hard for them to keep fit during the last few months, so we do take that on board when we are evaluating the players. It’s great for the coaches and players to be back on the field and doing something normal again,” said Taylor.

Taylor added that the main goal of the combine is to see players progress.

“The number one aim is to find players who can play professional soccer. We have a great track record of doing it, that’s why we get a lot of great guys out here for every event. Europe is the number one aim for these guys, but if not, then we try to look for options in the U.S. whether it’s the pro level or slightly below that so that everyone can leave and at least learn something or get good feedback from the coaches,” said Taylor.

This combine hosts players from the age of 15 and up, while there, they play 11 v. 11 scrimmages. This combine will run through Monday.

