Saturday Evening Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Richardson gives an update on Tropical Storm Isaias.
Meteorologist Brooke Richardson gives an update on Tropical Storm Isaias.(WJHG/WECP)
By Brooke Richardson
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Sunny skies and hot temperatures will persist through the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of the week. Highs will be in the lower 90s throughout the week with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s.

As we head into the end of the work week we will see the return of the summertime pattern with afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Isaias has been downgraded to a tropical storm but is still maintaining winds sustained at 70 mph. Isaias is expected to strengthen to a hurricane overnight. Hurricane force winds are still expected along the east coast of Florida and hurricane warnings are in effect.

Isaias is not expected to make any impacts to NWFL.

