Bay District Schools employees test positive for COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Three employees working for Bay District Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Bay District Schools spokesperson Sharon Michalik, these three employees have reported testing positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, when employees returned to schools. She also says the district is not releasing the titles of the employees who tested positive.

Bay District Schools sent us this statement:

“Like virtually all other employers in our county, our state and our country, BDS has been notified of a few employees who have tested positive for Covid-19. We, like everyone else, are working closely with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County to ensure all protocols are being followed when it comes to contact tracing, exposure notification and sanitizing/cleaning. We continue to encourage our employees to closely monitor their own health and to report any symptoms or fevers to their healthcare providers and to avoid coming to work in those instances.”

