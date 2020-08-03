Advertisement

Holmes County standoff ends with no injuries

Kennison was taken into custody unharmed.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Holmes County officials say a domestic disturbance turned into a standoff late Saturday.

Officials say deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a County Road 183-A residence close to the Holmes/Walton county line in Ponce de Leon.

They say deputies spoke to the victim away from the scene before approaching the residence to make contact with John Kenneth Kennison, 73.

Deputies identified themselves after knocking on the door and then officials say Kennison fired his gun. Deputies then took cover.

According to officials, “Numerous attempts were then made over the next several hours to make contact with Kennison via phone and loud speaker, but those attempts did not yield a response. The HCSO SWAT Team then approached the residence to break a window in an attempt to gain a better visual into the home, at which time Kennison fired two more shots.”

Officials say the Walton County SWAT also responded to the scene and used its gas grenade launcher on the residence. Kennison eventually exited the home, wearing a bulletproof vest and was taken into custody unharmed.

