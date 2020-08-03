Local man dies after diving into shallow waters near Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Fort Walton Beach man is dead after officials say he dove off a boat on the northwest side of Crab Island near Destin.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say witness report Craig Hanrahan, 40, dove off the center console boat around 3:15 p.m. Saturday and began floating face down. They say he had to be pulled from the water, which is about two to three feet deep in that general area.

They say Hanrahan was put on a pontoon boat and rushed too the Coast Guard Station, but was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Deputies say a similar accident happened in June at Crab Island when Travis Forbes, 44, of Georgia, was critically injured.

