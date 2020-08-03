Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar for us in NWFL Florida. However, Tropical Storm Isaias is not far off the coast of Eastern Florida moving north toward the Carolina’s bringing breezy winds, rough surf, and some beach erosion along the east coast. We’ll continue to stay warm and sunny this morning over the Panhandle.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 70s near 80 degrees for most and it’ll be another toasty hot day ahead. We’re into the dog days of summer and it’s certainly living up to its name. Under mostly sunny skies for much of the morning, we’ll warm up to the 90s by lunch time with highs in the low to mid 90s on the coast, upper 90s are possible inland. When you factor in the humidity we’ll all have feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Our weak area of high pressure over the Southeast will weaken a bit as a trough aloft moves in from the west. Not only will that help deflect Tropical Storm Isaias to the northeast eventually pushing the storm up into the Carolina’s, but it will also give us just a little bit of lift today to create a few isolated to stray afternoon showers or storms. Rain chances are less than 20% today.

While we’ll have the troughing pattern in place through much of this early week which would typically lead toward better storm chances, we’ll also have too much dry air in place aloft and that will work against any widespread activity from developing. We’ll wind up with just a handful of stray afternoon showers or storms each day, or roughly a 10-20% chance for a brief storm in the afternoons.

Temperatures will remain toasty warm all week long with the lack of rain as highs reach 90s for all, upper 90s for most of this week inland.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a less than 20% chance for an afternoon stray shower or storm. Highs today reach the low to mid 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running hot and mainly dry all week long with plenty of sunshine!

