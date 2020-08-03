New death reported in Bay County in Monday COVID-19 daily update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 491,884 cases reported. There are 486,384 cases involving Florida residents and 5,500 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 7,279 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 3,701 cases. This includes 3,639 residents and 62 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 104 years-old. 22 people have died from the virus and 155 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 87 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19. Health officials say a 75-year-old Bay County man has died.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,031 cases. This includes 3,001 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 29 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 30 people who have died from the virus. 141 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 46 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,256 cases. 1,145 of the cases are residents and 111 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths from the virus and 61 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 13 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 597 cases. 590 are residents and seven are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 38 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, seven people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 455 cases. There are 446 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There has been two deaths reported and 11 hospitalizations. As of Monday morning, one person is in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 1,618 cases. There are 1,604 local cases and 14 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 33 deaths and 95 people have been reported hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 19 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 328 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 26 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday, there are three people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 390 cases. They are 381 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 92 years-old. There have been two deaths and 26 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday morning, six people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 158 cases. There are 156 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 6 to 85. Two deaths have been reported. Four people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 412 cases of COVID-19. All 412 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and six people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:36 a.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 38 available adult ICU beds out of the 173 beds reported. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 38 adult ICU beds available in our area. (Agency for Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.