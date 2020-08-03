Nick Nelson talks about his big league debut

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Rutherford and Gulf Coast alum Nick Nelson now knows what it's like to pitch in, and win a big league game!

Nelson made his major league debut with the New York Yankees Saturday night in the Bronx with three hitless innings against the Red Sox!

He walked two and struck out four, wound up getting the win in the game!

Late Sunday night I was able to chat with Nick via Skype and I began that conversation asking if he was really feeling the nerves as he stepped on the rubber for the first time as a big leaguer!

"Kind of, especially the first batter. (Tzu-Wei Lin)" Nick replied. "Because I didn't really think that I was going to throw a strike first pitch. And then I did and I was like wow OK! Through another one and he fouled it off and I was like OK. You know Sanchez put down fastball and I was like all right and I didn't expect to strike him out, but it happened so it was pretty cool."

Nick went on to say getting that first hitter on three quick strikes really helped to calm him down and put him into a groove!

"Oh yeah definitely. I think if there was fans there it probably would have felt way different. But since there wasn't it was just like a normal game it didn't feel like I was actually in the big leagues! So that might have also played a factor as well."

Nick went on to tell me given how the games Thursday and Friday went, and how many pitchers the Yankees used in those games, he really felt like he needed to be ready to go Saturday night.

"Yesterday (Saturday) was probably the best shot I had at pitching." Nelson said. "And then so I stayed ready the whole entire time. I didn't go into the air conditioning, like in two, so we have a room in the bullpen that's air-conditioned and I didn't go in there because I didn't want to get cold after warming up. So I stayed ready, I kept moving around and then he was like hey start warming up, you're in the game.."

And again the results were very impressive. Nick and the Yankees set to host the Phillies for four games starting Monday night. And that gives us the chance to see Nick pitch against Port St. Joe alum Roman Quinn, an outfielder for the Phils. Nick says he didn't pitch against Roman in high school but they did square off last year in a spring training game!

“Threw a curveball first pitch, I didn’t know he was going to bunt.” Nick recalled. “He squared up and whiffed. Second pitch he fouled it off, it was a fastball and third pitch I was like OK he’s here to bunt, he’s going to whiff again on a heater. And I hit him, I pegged him. (laughs)”

Hopefully the two will get to reunite this week and even go head to head against each other, giving the Panhandle fans a reason to cheer, regardless how the match up goes.

