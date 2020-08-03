Advertisement

Oldest living Marine celebrates 105th birthday

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR/CNN) - The country’s oldest-living Marine celebrated his 105th birthday on Friday.

Bill White was greeted with a drive-by celebration at his assisted living facility to mark the historic day, KOVR reports.

“Feels just as good as it did at 104,” White said.

White achieved the rank of major as a Marine during his 30-year career, and he fought in World War II.

“He was in Shanghai before World War II and the Japanese invasion and all that. Iwo Jima got hit -- blown up with a grenade. Recovered from that,” Tony Walker with assisted living facility The Oaks at Inglewood said. “Just an amazing guy.”

White’s family hasn’t been able to visit him much because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were able to be with him at a safe distance for the special occasion.

“It’s very heartwarming,” White’s daughter Mary Huston said. “There are so many people that love him and appreciate him for his service.”

KOVR reports White was the recipient of more than 500,000 Valentine’s Day cards and gifts from around the world after he asked for holiday greetings. President Donald Trump was among those who sent White a special note.

White, who keeps his mind sharp by reading regularly, said his goal is to be able to celebrate his 106th birthday in 2021.

