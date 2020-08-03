One dead after domestic violence related shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.

Deputies say a Crestview man is dead, shot by his son while his son claims he was protecting his mother from domestic violence.

Deputies say Lance Weindel, 42, died after being shot Sunday night at his home on Lake Silver Road. They say his son, Cristian, 21, tells them his father, who was 6′3″ tall and about 240 pounds, attacked and choked his mother during an argument about sweet tea. Investigators say his mother and other witnesses confirmed his account.

Investigators say more details will be released at the appropriate time.

