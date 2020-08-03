Second of three new testing sites opens in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A new coronavirus testing site opens Monday morning in Panama City Beach. This is the second of three new sites being introduced by local officials.

The site is located at Frank Brown Park and will open at 7 a.m. The first site to open, located at the Lynn Haven Sports Park, began testing people Thursday morning. A third site has been announced for Callaway, though the details have yet to be finalized.

Testing is free to those 18 and older. Officials say each site will test up to 500 people per day, and results are expected within 48 hours or less.

The hours of operation for each testing site will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

