Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat is on as we head into the work week!

Temperatures will rise to the lower 90s along the coast and the middle 90s further inland.

Rain chances will stay low throughout the first part of the week before more seasonable rain returns by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Isaias is off of Florida’s East Coast and is forecasted to move towards the Carolinas by Tuesday. Isaias poses no threat to NWFL.

We are also watching a tropical wave that could see a bit more development as it moves towards the northwest, this system also poses no threat to NWFL.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.