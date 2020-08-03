Suspect arrested after allegedly starting fire inside Dollar General

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - While responding to a robbery at a Dollar General store on east Business Highway 98, around 6:45pm Sunday evening, Panama City Police say a second robbery was reported at the Dollar General located at 559 Harrison Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say the suspect, Nathan Roderick Williams, was leaving the business.

Officials say the 39-year-old had lit a small fire inside the store as employees barricaded themselves away from Williams. We’re told the suspect was combative as he kicked and spit on officers while he was being arrested.

According to a press release, Panama City firefighters were able to put the fire out, and the State Fire Marshal was called in to conduct an arson investigation.

Police say Williams faces multiple charges, including robbery, arson, criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

No other information was provided by police; however, they’re asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact the Panama City Police Department.

Williams was arrested Sunday after police say he lit a small fire inside a local Dollar General store. (BCSO)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.