Advertisement

Suspect arrested after allegedly starting fire inside Dollar General

Panama City Police have arrested a suspect they say lit a small fire inside a Dollar General store Sunday evening.
Panama City Police have arrested a suspect they say lit a small fire inside a Dollar General store Sunday evening.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - While responding to a robbery at a Dollar General store on east Business Highway 98, around 6:45pm Sunday evening, Panama City Police say a second robbery was reported at the Dollar General located at 559 Harrison Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say the suspect, Nathan Roderick Williams, was leaving the business.

Officials say the 39-year-old had lit a small fire inside the store as employees barricaded themselves away from Williams. We’re told the suspect was combative as he kicked and spit on officers while he was being arrested.

According to a press release, Panama City firefighters were able to put the fire out, and the State Fire Marshal was called in to conduct an arson investigation.

Police say Williams faces multiple charges, including robbery, arson, criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

No other information was provided by police; however, they’re asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact the Panama City Police Department.

Williams was arrested Sunday after police say he lit a small fire inside a local Dollar General store.
Williams was arrested Sunday after police say he lit a small fire inside a local Dollar General store.(BCSO)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Local man dies after diving into shallow waters near Crab Island

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Fort Walton Beach man is dead after officials say he dove off a boat on the northwest side of Crab Island near Destin.

News

One dead after domestic violence related shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say a Crestview man is dead, shot by his son while his son claims he was protecting his mother from domestic violence.

News

New death reported in Bay County in Monday COVID-19 daily update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 7,279 people have died from the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

Second of three new testing sites opens in Bay County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new coronavirus testing site opens Monday morning in Panama City Beach. This is the second of three new sites being introduced by local officials.

News

FSU defensive end holds backpack drive

Updated: 18 hours ago
FSU defensive end holds backpack drive

News

FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosts backpack drive

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson hosted a backpack drive with help from the WinWithin organization and Panama City's Quality of Life Department.

News

Holmes County standoff ends with no injuries

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The suspect fired several rounds at Holmes County and Walton County deputies.

News

Health officials announce 56 additional COVID-19 cases in Bay County

Updated: 23 hours ago
Bay County’s total case count is now at 3,673.

News

Preparing your pets for hurricane evacuations

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Pets will also need plenty of food and water, copies of medical records, and extra medicine.