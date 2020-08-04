Advertisement

Additional federal unemployment benefits expire

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The additional $600 federal unemployment checks Floridians had been receiving on top of their state unemployment checks expired Friday. Even fiscally conservative groups are pleading with Congress to take action.

James Webb’s entertainment company was hit hard by the pandemic.

“My revenues are down between 70 and maybe 88 percent,” Webb said.

He applied for unemployment back in April, but because he’s self employed he doesn’t qualify for state benefits, only the $600 federal benefits.

“And I still haven’t seen a dime,” Webb said.

We asked DEO whether people like Webb who haven’t seen any federal unemployment will receive back pay, but we did not receive a response. Even if Webb does receive back pay for what he’s owed, the future looks bleak, as the federal unemployment assistance has lapsed.

“I did my job back in March when I was told to stay at home... and I feel like that I’ve been slapped in the face for doing that,” Webb said.

Republicans want to reduce the $600 checks, fearing some aren’t going back to work because they’re making more on unemployment than they would their jobs. But even the fiscally conservative Florida TaxWatch wants to see the federal unemployment assistance extended.

“We don’t have many choices. We either continue this and help ordinary Americans and particularly Floridians... or have more draconian structural damage to our employment system,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro said.

Webb said even if some are making more than they normally would, there are many like him who desperately need the help.

“If you’re going to make all of these rules and restrictions then you know what? You kind of have to help the people that need it,” Webb said.

Nearly eight out of every 10 dollars the state has paid out in unemployment are from the federal unemployment program. That’s just shy of $10 billion in total.

Latest News

News

Department of Agriculture launches COVID-19 safety campaign

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried launches COVID-19 safety campaign, "Be Smart Florida."

News

More than 20 deaths reported for our area in daily COVID-19 update

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 7,526 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 247 new deaths.

News

Bay County health official urges extra caution for those with certain health conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
One new COVID-19 related death was confirmed in Bay County Monday. An official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County (FDOH-Bay) joined us live with some updated information for residents.

News

Bay County health official urges caution in those with health conditions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
One new COVID-19 related death was confirmed in Bay County Monday. An official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County (FDOH-Bay) joined us live with some updated information for residents.

Latest News

News

Drive-through testing site available Tuesday in Walton County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Walton County health officials have announced that there will be a drive-through COVID-19 testing site available in Defuniak Springs Tuesday afternoon.

News

The Bay County Leagues Of Women Voters along with other organizations hosted a candidate forum

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
The Bay County Leagues Of Women Voters along with other organizations hosted a candidate forum before this month's primary election.

News

A League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

Updated: 12 hours ago
Bay County's A League of Women Voters held a candidate forum for the August primaries Monday night.

News

COVID-19 concerns at the Bay County Jail

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Relatives of inmates at the Bay County Sheriff's Office Jail say they are concerned for the safety of their loved ones in the jail during COVID-19.

News

Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics weighs in on schools reopening

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Doctors recommend school districts in areas with a positivity testing rate greater than or equal to 5% in the previous two weeks delay the start of school.

News

Blood banks experiencing donation shortages

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Blood banks are experiencing donation shortages and are urging anyone healthy to make a blood or plasma donation