Bay County health official urges extra caution for those with certain health conditions

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

One new COVID-19 related death was confirmed in Bay County Monday. An official with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County (FDOH-Bay) joined us live with some updated information for residents.

Officials confirm that the person who died was a 75-year-old man. This brings the overall death toll in Bay County to 22.

FDOH-Bay also received confirmation of 27 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday with 643 negative test results. This brings the total overall number of cases to 3,701. Of the 23,776 tests processed, 20,032 have been negative. Officials say the county's overall positive testing rate is 16 percent.

"We really hope those lower number trends continue, we just have to see what happens today," says Heather Kretzer, public information officer with FDOH-Bay.

Kretzer also says those with chronic health conditions such as diabetes take extra precautions to prevent exposure to COVID-19. She said patients should talk to their doctors, wear a mask, and limit their time in public spaces where social distancing may be difficult.

As of Monday, two of three new testing sites are now open in Bay County. The first, located at the Lynn Haven Sports Park, opened Thursday, July 30. The second, located at Frank Brown Park, opened Monday. Testing is free to anyone that is 18 or older. The sites are open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays as well as 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A third site has been announced for Callaway, but those details have not yet been finalized.

