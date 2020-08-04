Advertisement

Blood banks experiencing donation shortages

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The effects of the pandemic have been felt everywhere, even at blood banks. They are not able to go to the traditional places they normally would, like high schools, colleges, and movie theaters. This alone has them missing out on 20% of their normal blood supply when the need for blood is more prevalent than ever.

OneBlood has seen a more than 500% increase in hospital orders for convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. This plasma can help patients currently fighting the virus. Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations for OneBlood, Susan Forbes, told us, “there is an ongoing need for people that have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma because hospitals are using convalescent plasma more and more to help patients.”

These specific donors aren’t the only ones who can help. Forbes went on to say, “for people who have not had COVID-19 we encourage them to donate blood because there is always a need for blood donations in our community.”

Not only is donating blood helping save lives, but it also can make you aware of your current health information.

“OneBlood tests all blood donations for a variety of infectious diseases, so we are able to screen the blood supply for that and provide the information back to the donor,” Forbes said.

Forbes encourages making blood donations part of your regular routine. You can donate to the general blood supply every 56 days, platelets every 7 days, and plasma every 28 days.

To sign up for an appointment, visit https://www.oneblood.org/

