Advertisement

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

Copyright 2020 WESH, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Federal agents enter Chicago as part of 'Operation Legend'

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
The city has seen a staggering amount of gun violence in 2020. Shootings are up 62% compared to last year.

National

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Burger King drive-thru worker in Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

National

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN Associated Press
New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in Chicago’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years.

News

A League of Women Voters Candidate Forum

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bay County's A League of Women Voters held a candidate forum for the August primaries Monday night.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

News

COVID-19 concerns at the Bay County Jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Relatives of inmates at the Bay County Sheriff's Office Jail say they are concerned for the safety of their loved ones in the jail during COVID-19.

National

COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
"Far apart." That's how close Democrats and Republicans say they are on agreeing to another pandemic stimulus package as COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.

News

Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics weighs in on schools reopening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Doctors recommend school districts in areas with a positivity testing rate greater than or equal to 5% in the previous two weeks delay the start of school.

News

Blood banks experiencing donation shortages

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Blood banks are experiencing donation shortages and are urging anyone healthy to make a blood or plasma donation

News

Concerns About COVID-19 Transmission at Bay County Jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
Family members of inmates at the Bay County Jail are concerned about their loved ones and the possible spread of COVID-19