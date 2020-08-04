Advertisement

Drive-through testing site available Tuesday in Walton County

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(Canva)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County health officials have announced that there will be a drive-through COVID-19 testing site available in Defuniak Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County says the site will be set up at Gene Hurley Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Testing is free and no appointments or pre-registration is required. Antibody testing will not be available.

Officials say FDOH-Walton is also conducting free testing at clinic locations in Santa Rosa Beach, Defuniak Springs, and Paxton by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (850) 401-6463.

Walton County has had a total of 1,256 cases, with 60 new cases reported since July 31. Thirteen residents have died.

