Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - More heat is expected as we head through the week. Temperatures will continue to climb to the 90s along the coast and the middle to upper 90s inland.

Rain chances will be low but a stray shower in the afternoon can’t be ruled out.

Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Carolinas and bring tropical conditions across New England.

